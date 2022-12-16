Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Promotes Rick Emslie to Sergeant

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Veteran Cpl. Rick Emslie was promoted to sergeant by Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh this week.

Emslie serves as a quartermaster for the Sheriff’s Office’s law enforcement divisions. His primary duties include providing equipment and clothing to deputies.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh congratulated Sgt. Emslie and thanked him for his dedication to the Sheriff’s Office.

Emslie joined the Sheriff’s Office 33 years ago as a detention deputy. He became a patrol deputy two years later. He was a field training officer.

He served in the patrol, warrants, community services and judicial services divisions.

Emslie also serves as a firearms instructor and range master at the firing range.