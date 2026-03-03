Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Now Accepting Applications For Citizens Academy

Raven Dean and Grace Dean try on a deputy’s vest with equipment. (Photo: RCSO)

Community members have an opportunity to get an inside look at local law enforcement operations through an upcoming 10-week academy program.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for its free Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, with 25 spots available. Applications will be accepted through March 31.

Application link: https://forms.gle/Zg1VTYnJq4GzYNtD6

Classes will meet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Tuesday from April 14 through June 9 at the Sheriff’s Office. Graduation is scheduled for June 16.

Participants will learn about a wide range of topics, including patrol training, traffic enforcement, body camera usage, jail operations and SWAT procedures. The academy will also feature K9 and DUI demonstrations, crisis negotiations, drone operations and virtual reality training. Attendees will have opportunities to ask deputies questions during dedicated discussion sessions.

For more information or to apply, contact Community Engagement Sgt. Gary Herron at 615-904-3019 or [email protected].

