Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Investigates Interstate Shootings

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

One driver escaped injury when another motorist fired a handgun into his car Friday on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies said.

In unrelated cases, another driver reported someone shot out her driver’s side window in a shooting Saturday on Interstate 840 and a commercial tractor-trailer driver reported another driver pointed a handgun at him Monday while traveling on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit.

Detectives are investigating these cases and two other shootings on Rutherford County interstates since March 6. The shooting Saturday and one from April 19 remain unsolved.

Detective Capt. Britt Reed said the shootings are not believed to be related.

“At this time, we don’t see a definitive connection but we are still examining the evidence from each case,” Reed said.

Deputy Andrew Quintal reported a La Vergne man escaped injury when a driver fired about five rounds at his car Friday about 5 p.m. on I-24 near Smyrna.

Sheriff’s dispatchers told Quintal Tennessee Highway Patrol dispatchers were talking to a witness who gave a description of the suspect’s car. Murfreesboro Police stopped the suspect.

Detective Jesse Gamel interviewed suspect Caleb Trent Hancock, 24, of Murfreesboro and charged him with attempted first-degree murder. He is being held on $250,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center while awaiting a hearing Aug. 16 in General Sessions Court.

More charges are pending against Hancock for allegedly endangering other motorists.

“A couple going to Ruby Falls for vacation were directly on the other side when the shooting happened,” Gamel said.

In another case, Deputy Mina Award reported a woman was driving when she heard someone possibly shot a firearm at her car and shattered her car window about 9:40 p.m. Saturday on I-840 near Sulphur Springs Road.

The woman was crying and suffered minor cuts to the left side of her face.

Detectives examined the vehicle and confirmed it was struck at least three times. Detectives are actively pursuing the investigation. Anyone with information may call Detective Ty Downing at 615-904-3022.

In another case, Deputy Jimmy Tedder responded to call where driver Brian Ferguson, 38, of Smyrna allegedly pointed a handgun at a tractor-trailer drive while traveling Monday on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit.

Tedder charged Ferguson with aggravated assault. He was released on $11,000 bond. A hearing is set Sept. 7 in General Sessions Court.

In the previous shootings, Detective Joseph Duncan said Victim Rickiya Compton, 19, suffered critical injuries in a shooting March 6 on I-24 near Murfreesboro. Two suspects were charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Detective Richard Brinkley said a driver Juan Parada escaped injuries when someone driving an older, small white car fired at his red Mazda April 19 while driving on I-24 between the I-840 and Almaville Road. No one has been charged. People who have information may contact Brinkley at 615-904-3045.