Rutherford County Sheriff Warns of Dangeous Road Conditions as Ice Covers Area

Rutherford County Sheriff’s officials are urging residents to stay off the roads as icy conditions continue to create dangerous travel throughout the county.

Several tractor-trailer trucks became stuck Monday on U.S. Highway 231 South (Shelbyville Highway), and one jackknifed on Interstate 24 between Buchanan and the Coffee County line, according to a sheriff’s supervisor. Wrecker crews are working to remove trucks blocking lanes of travel.

Sgt. Nick Coble said drivers should expect icy conditions on state highways and back roads across Rutherford County, especially outside city limits.

“It’s solid ice everywhere—Lascassas Highway, John Bragg Highway, anywhere outside the cities,” Coble said. “It would be best if you just stayed home.”

Deputy Brad Harwell also reported treacherous conditions while driving on Manson Pike and Blackman Road, warning that icy patches are widespread.

Officials advise anyone who must drive to go slowly and avoid sudden stops, but strongly recommend staying home if possible until conditions improve.

