Rutherford County Sheriff’s SRO Earns 2024 ‘Innovation in the Classroom Award’

Teaching teens a defensive driving program earned Rutherford County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Chad Dodson the 2024 “Innovation in the Classroom Award” Monday at the 2024 National School Safety Conference.

Dodson received the award from the National Road Safety Foundation and the National Association of School Resource Officers during the NASRO annual conference in Phoenix.

He initiated the teen defensive driving program called DRIVE – Defense Response Improving Vehicle Education 10 years ago.

The two-day program, which includes online and hands-on components, is available for Rutherford County Schools’ students and home school students.

Class topics including driver responsibilities, aggressive driving, distracted driving, the effects of speed, following distance, intersection safety, fatigued driving, alcohol laws and effect of alcohol on driving, severe weather driving and more.

A companion program for parents was added two years ago. Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said SRO Dodson sincerely cares about teaching students the DRIVE class.

“We commend SRO Dodson for educating teens about safe driving habits we hope they will use for a lifetime,” Fitzhugh said.

NASRO Executive Director Mo Canady, said, “Deputy Dodson has developed an effective program that has helped thousands of teens in his county become safe drivers.”

Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at The National Road Safety Foundation, said, “We are pleased to recognize Deputy Dodson’s efforts that continue to have a positive impact on the safety of our young people on the road.”

