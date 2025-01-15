Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Federal Grand Jury Scam

Don’t fall for the federal grand jury scam! According to RCSO, someone called a Rutherford County resident to tell him he missed a federal grand jury duty Jan. 2.

When the caller told the resident he signed up for the grand jury service in August, the resident knew he didn’t sign up.

The resident felt this might be a scam so he hung up before he could be the victim of a scam call.

Federal courts report people are notified by mail of grand jury service, not a phone call. If you receive a similar call, simply hang up and keep your money.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email