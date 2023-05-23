Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to Hold Summer Career Fair

Splash into a new career and learn about job opportunities at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office this June.

The Sheriff’s Office will offer various careers in law enforcement and detention at the Summer Career Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9 at the Civic Plaza at 111 W. Vine St. in Murfreesboro.

Deputies may seek law enforcement careers as patrol deputies, school resource officers, judicial services and warrants and records. They may advance to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Detention deputies may choose a career in corrections or may seek other positions in law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office also has administrative positions available.