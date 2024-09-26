Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Names Officer of the Month

SRO Roscoe Sanders was chosen as July’s Officer of the Month for his commitment in helping plan an extensive critical incident drill at Siegel High School before school opened.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh presented the award to Sanders, who is an SRO at Siegel High School.

SRO Sgt. Irvin Turner said the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and the Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency hosted the drill with Rutherford County Schools and emergency agencies in the county in August.

The drills consisted of two crisis scenarios and one mass casualty active shooter scenario.

Law enforcement officers, first responders, school principals, teachers and community volunteers participated in each drill. Preparation for the drills lasted several months of planning.

“Sanders spent countless hours trouble shooting and mitigating all potential planning obstacles,” Turner said. “His attention to detail, organization and communication skills led to one of the most profoundly successful training events in Rutherford County.”

He organized and instructed all SRO active shooting training during the last year.

“His shared knowledge and training is essential to SRO emergency preparedness,” Sanders said. “He is a gifted leader with an impeccable work ethic.”

