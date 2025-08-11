Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Earns Top THSO Awards

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office captured two top awards at the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 37th annual Tennessee Livesavers Conference and 21st Annual Law Enforcement Challenge Aug. 6-8 in Nashville.

The agency earned recognition as Law Enforcement Challenge Overall Winner and the highest score in the challenge for agencies of 201-500 certified officers.

Patrol Sgt. Austin Watson submitted the information for the challenge based on policies and guidelines, THSO activities, incentives and recognition and public information and education about traffic safety.

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said he was extremely proud of Watson and his efforts.

“Sgt. Watson has done an outstanding job for Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office concerning highway safety in our county,” Fitzhugh said. “By the recognition he’s received from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, it shows the hard work and dedication he’s put into the program to keep our citizens safe.”

Agencies and individuals were recognized for excelling in child passenger safety, drug recognition, teen driver safety, traffic enforcement and more. Every year, the THSO hosts this event to empower highway safety professionals and reward extraordinary efforts made to reduce traffic fatalities statewide.

THSO Director Buddy Lewis said THSO is honored to recognize local heroes going above and beyond the call of duty.

“Whether you are a first responder, community advocate, prosecutor or law enforcement officer – you play an important role in traffic safety and make a difference in saving lives every day,” Lewis said. “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our traffic safety partners as we continue striving toward zero deaths on Tennessee roads.”

