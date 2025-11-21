Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detectives Earn Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association Awards

Three Rutherford County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives were recognized by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association for seizing large amounts of illegal drugs during their investigations.

Detective Josh Gregory and his K9 partner, Wiley, were selected as K9 Officers of the Year, said Sgt. Sedric Fields. Detective Evan Sharp and Detective Denise Smotherman earned an Award of Recognition.

“Through their hard work, Detectives Gregory, Smotherman and Sharp have made an impact in Rutherford County and surrounding counties,” Fields said. “Their seizures potentially saved the lives of individuals residing in the Middle Tennessee area.”

In the past year, Gregory and Wiley teamed up to seize approximately 1,861 pounds of marijuana, 540 pounds of THC concentrate, 92 pounds of cocaine, 30 pounds of methamphetamine, and five pounds of fentanyl.

“Over the last four years, Detective Gregory and K-9 Wiley have been a solid, highly effective team recognized throughout the Middle Tennessee law enforcement community,” Fields said. “They work hard within the narcotics unit and frequently assist other agencies in the Middle Tennessee area.”

Gregory and Wiley received the K9 Officers of the Year award in 2023.

For the past two years, Sharp investigated a drug trafficking organization operating in Rutherford County and surrounding areas.

“Through his hard work and perseverance, Detective Sharp seized approximately 45 pounds of cocaine, 23 pounds of methamphetamine, 4.4 pounds of fentanyl, 12 firearms, and made 35 arrests,” Fields said.

During a six-month investigation, Smotherman diligently pursued a Middle Tennessee drug trafficking organization distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

“Throughout the investigation, Detective Smotherman utilized a variety of investigative techniques that ultimately led to the seizure of approximately 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, 243 grams of cocaine, 168 grams of crack cocaine, 36 fentanyl pills and 20 firearms, as well as the arrest of eight individuals,” Fields said.

