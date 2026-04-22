Rutherford County Sheriff Outlines Jail Needs, ICE Role, And Deputy Pay

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is planning for future growth while facing ongoing challenges with jail capacity and staffing, according to Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

Speaking to residents in the 2026 Sheriff’s Citizens Academy, Fitzhugh said the county is developing a plan to build a new jail, a process expected to take about five years. The current detention center, built in 1998 for 500 inmates, now houses more than 1,000 by state standards, creating overcrowding issues.

The sheriff said the facility is considered full at 834 inmates due to the need for some individuals to remain in single cells for safety or medical reasons. He also noted that more than 100 inmates who have already been sentenced to state prison are still being housed locally because the Tennessee Department of Correction does not have space.

Fitzhugh said it costs about $92 per day to house an inmate, while the state reimburses the county $42 per day for those awaiting transfer.

He also addressed the department’s long-standing agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, explaining that when someone is booked into the jail, ICE is notified if they are foreign-born or undocumented. Federal agents then have 48 hours to take custody if the person is eligible for deportation.

On staffing, Fitzhugh said deputies’ salaries remain about $15,000 lower than those of city police officers, largely due to differences in funding sources. He said the county has worked to increase pay in recent years but acknowledged more progress is needed.

Click for More News

Fitzhugh, who has served as sheriff since 2017, said he plans to retire on September 1, calling the role a rewarding way to serve the community.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email