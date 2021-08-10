Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office
A Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputy suffered injuries while directing traffic at a construction zone Tuesday on Interstate 840 near Sulphur Springs Road, said Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.
The deputy was treated at the scene by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he is being evaluated.
“His sheriff’s vehicle was rear-ended by another driver,” Fitzhugh said.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
