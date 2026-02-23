Rutherford County Schools Suspends Dozens Of Buses Following Insurance Issue

Parents in Rutherford County Schools are being notified of temporary disruptions to student transportation after a contractor lost insurance coverage, affecting dozens of bus routes early this week.

In a message to families, district spokesperson James Evans said the issue involves one of the district’s bus contractors operating under the school system’s owner-contractor model. Under that system, the School Board contracts with individual bus owners rather than owning buses directly.

District officials said they were notified that the contractor’s insurance coverage had lapsed, making the affected buses ineligible to operate until the matter is resolved. Approximately 40 buses are impacted and will not run through Tuesday.

School officials said they are working with other contractors to cover as many routes as possible. Families whose routes are affected will receive direct communication from the transportation department with additional details.

If the district is unable to provide bus service for a student, any related absences or tardies will be excused. Officials also cautioned that even routes not directly affected could experience delays.

The School Board has scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday to address the issue with the contractor. District leaders said they will provide further updates to parents following that meeting regarding next steps and continued bus coverage.

The district apologized for the inconvenience and expressed appreciation for the contractors assisting with covering routes during the disruption.

Affected bus routes include: 12, 16, 27, 39, 61, 65, 75, 84, 96, 97, 100, 114, 115, 129, 130, 140, 160, 168, 176, 187, 189, 195, 199, 204, 211, 212, 215, 220, 227, 237, 244, 258, 290, 303, 309, 313, 315, 320, 323, 326 and 327.

