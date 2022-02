By JAMES EVANS

Last night, there remained 21 places in the county where roads were closed, and we received additional rain overnight.

We want to give all drivers more daylight to be able to see road conditions, and so we will be on a two-hour delay this morning for all school start times and bus stops.

Again, all Rutherford County schools and bus stop times will be on a two-hour delay today, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

The Central Office will open at its normal time.