Rutherford County Schools Set to Reopen on Monday, Feb. 2

All Rutherford County schools are set to reopen Monday, Feb. 2, and will operate on the normal schedule. Buses will also run, as normal.

In an email, RCS thanked everyone for their patience over the past few days. “Our custodians and maintenance crews have been working hard to get our campuses ready for students to return. Every school campus is unique, and so there may still be some adjustments needed for drop-off locations, entrances, etc., but your child’s school will communicate any adjustments that may be needed.”

RCS begins each school year with nine inclement weather days, and have used five. “If we were to use all of those days and need more, we do have other options to accommodate those needs,” added RCS.

