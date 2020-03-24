In a press conference today (March 24), Gov. Bill Lee recommended that all Tennessee schools remain closed through April 24.

“As we continue to assess the spread of COVID-19, we are asking all schools in the state of Tennessee to remain closed now until April 24,” Gov. Lee said.

The original deadline was the end of March.

Rutherford County Schools has announced they are following Gov. Lee’s recommendation and all Rutherford County schools will remain closed through Friday, April 24.

Gov. Lee said the Department of Education is working on alternative ways for kids to learn through online opportunities, including instructional content on PBS. The Department of Education recently secured a partnership with PBS to offer content during this interim period.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Governor Bill Lee’s announcement recommending school districts remain closed through April 24:

“This is an unprecedented time for our country and state and we thank Governor Lee for his leadership in protecting the health and wellbeing of Tennessee’s students and teachers. We know school closures represent a significant disruption for families and students and the recommendation to extend them has not been considered lightly.”

“The Department of Education team will continue to work closely with our districts as they serve students and families during this time. We are committed to doing whatever we can to support our district leaders as they make the necessary decisions to ensure students can continue to access critical meal and other services, as well as receive high-quality academic instruction while they are out of school.”

“Even in the midst of these challenges, we have seen an incredible outpouring from districts, schools, and teachers going above and beyond to ensure students continue to have access to food and have the supports they need to continue learning. This is a huge testament to our resilience as a state and the dedication of our educators and leaders.”

The Department of Education will continually update guidance to school districts posted on our website: https://www.tn.gov/education/health-and-safety/update-on-coronavirus.html

