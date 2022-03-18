Series will provide deeper look into stories about our schools, students, employees, and provide insights for parents

By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL

The Rutherford County Schools’ Communications Department is relaunching its podcast.

Called “Beyond the Classroom,” the podcast aims to inform parents and community members about projects, news, educational topics and events happening throughout the school district.

The podcast is hosted by James Evans and Grayson Maxwell, and features students, employees and local community members. Each episode focuses on a different theme and provides insight into the classroom and beyond.

Since relaunching, the podcast has explored the history of Rockvale High — as seen through three high school boys and their journalism project exploring the history and reopening of the school. The students, Collin, Noah and William, make plans to interview Rockvale alumni, including World War II veteran, Frank Hayes.

Future episodes will focus on a variety of topics such as: helping parents prepare students for the ACT, school safety topics and other student-led projects.

The podcast is available for free on Apple podcasts HERE and will soon be available on Spotify.