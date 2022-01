Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County schools & buses will be on a two-hour delay today, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

There is a slight chance of additional frozen precipitation at 6 a.m. and the delay will give us a chance to further evaluate roads as the morning commute begins and the sun rises.

If anything changes we will notify parents, but otherwise, schools will open two hours late.

Parents will receive a call begin at 5 a.m.