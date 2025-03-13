Rutherford County Schools’ James Evans Named Tennessee Communicator of the Year

Rutherford County Schools’ Chief Communications Officer James Evans has been named Communicator of the Year by the Tennessee School Public Relations Association.

Presented Feb. 28 at TNSPRA’s annual conference in Franklin, the award is given to a school communication professional who has demonstrated excellence in communication, leadership, professionalism and community involvement.

Evans has served as the district’s communication leader since 2004 and in that time, Rutherford County Schools has grown by 20 schools and more than 20,000 students.

Since then, he has implemented various communication strategies, including a robust social media presence, interactive newsletters, and real-time updates during school closures or emergencies, setting a high benchmark for other districts across Tennessee.

Under Evans’ leadership, RCS launched a branding campaign at the start of the 2024-2025 school year to showcase the district’s ongoing commitment to collaboration, innovation, impact, and success.

Director of Schools Jimmy Sullivan praised Evans’ institutional knowledge of the district’s history and operations.

“I will be forgotten, but I know for sure James will not be forgotten. That is the impact that he has had on Rutherford County Schools,” Sullivan said. “We are extremely proud of you and blessed to have you as a leader in our district.”

By receiving the TNSPRA award, Evans is eligible for the National School Public Relations Association’s Communicator of the Year award to be presented at the group’s annual convention in July.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email