Rutherford County Schools Investigates Network Disruption, Data Breach Claims

Rutherford County Schools (RCS) recently addressed a network and systems disruption that occurred on November 25, 2024. While most services have been restored through backup and recovery protocols, the district continues to work with national experts and law enforcement to investigate the incident.

On Wednesday morning, an online post was discovered from a party allegedly responsible for the disruption, claiming possession of certain employee personal data. Preliminary findings indicate that some employee files may have been accessed. RCS says they are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the breach and will notify any affected employees in compliance with legal requirements.

The district has confirmed that no student personal data has been posted online, and there is no evidence so far that student information systems were compromised.

Despite the ongoing investigation, RCS schools remain fully operational.

