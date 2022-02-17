By JAMES EVANS

The weather folks are calling for the potential for severe and possible tornadic weather affecting our county this afternoon beginning at 3 p.m. So we will be dismissing schools three hours early today to ensure all buses can complete their routes before 3 p.m.

Again, all Rutherford County schools will be dismissing three hours early today, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Three hours early means that if your school normally dismisses at 2:30, they will dismiss as 11:30 today. All times should be adjusted by three hours.

The same is true for all bus stop times.

The after-school tutoring power hour programs are also canceled today.