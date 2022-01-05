Because of multiple forecasts calling for winter weather conditions that will impact our roads during the morning hours, we have decided to close all schools tomorrow. Again, all Rutherford County schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

We do understand the forecast can be inaccurate, as we have seen in the past. However, those forecasts seem to be more certain as we approach tomorrow morning. In addition, the predicted timing of the winter weather would potentially affect our buses while they are in route. So we are making the decision now out of an abundance of caution and to give parents as much notice as possible to make plans.

“After we see how Thursday turns out, we will then evaluate conditions and make a decision about school on Friday,” states an email from James Evans, RCS Communications Director.