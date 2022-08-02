Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Rutherford County Schools’ Camp Wonder Wraps Summer Sessions

Special Needs Students Learn, Grow, Make New Friends

By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL
Rutherford County Schools

RCS wrapped up its second session of Camp Wonder, a weeklong learning and social event for special needs high school students. The camp was held July 18-22 at Oakland High School, with the first session being held earlier in June at LaVergne High School.

Camp Wonder is a partnership between Rutherford County Schools and The Discovery Center, and is led by School Board member Claire Maxwell. Students are provided meals, fun activities, and the chance to meet students from across the district whom they may not know.

During the camp, students interacted with prize canines from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office, made bubbles, visited with horses, and learned from real paramedics — among other fun activities.

Claire Maxwell plans to continue Camp Wonder weekly sessions next summer, and the camp is open to RCS students districtwide.

