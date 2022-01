After Monday’s snowy weather, Rutherford County Schools will reopen Tuesday but will be on a one-hour delay.

“We want to ensure the sun is up for all bus drivers to be able to see the road, and drivers will use their discretion if they experience a road that looks hazardous,” states an email from James Evans, RCS Communications Director.

One hour late means all schedules, including bus schedules, will run one hour later than normal.