Rutherford County Schools Approves 2026-27 Academic Calendar

Rutherford County Schools has officially approved the academic calendar for the 2026-27 school year.
Families can now review important dates for the upcoming year, including the first and last days of school, breaks, and holidays. Some of the dates are below:
- Monday, Aug. 10: First full day for students
- Monday, Oct. 5- Friday, Oct. 9: Fall Break (schools
closed
- Monday, Dec. 21 -Friday, Jan. 1: Winter Break
- Monday, March 29- Friday, April 2: Spring Break
(Schools closed)
- Friday, May 28: Last day of school, 2-hour day; Report
cards issued
The full calendar is available on the district’s website.
