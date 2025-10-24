Rutherford County Schools Approves 2026-27 Academic Calendar

Rutherford County Schools has officially approved the academic calendar for the 2026-27 school year.

Families can now review important dates for the upcoming year, including the first and last days of school, breaks, and holidays. Some of the dates are below:

Monday, Aug. 10: First full day for students

Monday, Oct. 5- Friday, Oct. 9: Fall Break (schools

closed

closed Monday, Dec. 21 -Friday, Jan. 1: Winter Break

Monday, March 29- Friday, April 2: Spring Break

(Schools closed)

(Schools closed) Friday, May 28: Last day of school, 2-hour day; Report

cards issued

The full calendar is available on the district’s website.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email