Rutherford County Schools Approves 2026-27 Academic Calendar

Rutherford County Schools has officially approved the academic calendar for the 2026-27 school year.

Families can now review important dates for the upcoming year, including the first and last days of school, breaks, and holidays. Some of the dates are below:

  • Monday, Aug. 10: First full day for students
  • Monday, Oct. 5- Friday, Oct. 9: Fall Break (schools
    closed
  • Monday, Dec. 21 -Friday, Jan. 1: Winter Break
  • Monday, March 29- Friday, April 2: Spring Break
    (Schools closed)
  • Friday, May 28: Last day of school, 2-hour day; Report
    cards issued

The full calendar is available on the district’s website.

