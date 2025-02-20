Rutherford County Schools’ Annual Career Fair Set for Feb. 22

Rutherford County Schools will host an in-person Career Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Stewarts Creek High School, 301 Red Hawk Parkway in Smyrna.

This event provides an opportunity for job candidates to explore various opportunities within the district ahead of the 2025-2026 school year. Attendees will be able to meet members of the district’s leadership team, principals and others.

Rutherford County Schools offers competitive pay and signing bonuses for hard-to-fill positions, such as ESL, special education, math and science.

In addition to classroom teaching positions, RCS is also seeking qualified individuals for support roles, including cafeteria workers, custodians, and substitute teaching positions.

Rutherford County Schools was recently named a Level 5 District by the Tennessee Department of Education for student academic growth during the 2023-2024 school year.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email