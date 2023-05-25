Rutherford County Schools Announces Free Summer Food Schedule

Rutherford County Schools will provide various venues for the free summer food program, which is open to any Rutherford County child aged 18 and younger.

Each week, summer food locations will be open Monday through Thursday, and pickup for food will only occur curbside. Parents and students do not need to enter the building to receive meals.

There will be additional food venues offered in June because the school district is offering learning camps during that month.

Dates and locations are as follows:

Adults may purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $4.25. Exact change is requested.

For additional information, including menus in English and Spanish, please visit here.