Rutherford County Schools Announce 2025-26 Teachers of the Year

Rutherford County Schools has announced its 2025-2026 Teachers of the Year. Three teachers were chosen as district level winners and will be submitted for recognition at the regional and potentially state level.

All winners will be honored at an event this spring.

The district level winners are:

PK-4 Grade – Tyler Mingle, Christiana Elementary School

5-8 Grade – Marian Fleener, Rocky Fork Middle School

9-12 Grade – Lacey Nau, Central Magnet School

Mingle, Fleener and Nau each participated in a video after learning they were chosen for district-level honors.Their names have been submitted to the regional level for review and possible recognition as part of the Tennessee Teacher of the Year program.

The following is a complete list of the 2025-2026 RCS Teachers of the Year:

Kim Snow – Barfield Elementary School

William A. Smith II – Blackman Elementary School

Dr. LaTonya Jones – Blackman High School

April Baird – Blackman Middle School

Macy Pulk – Brown’s Chapel Elementary School

Jennifer Russell – Buchanan Elementary School

Kasha Stewart — Cedar Grove Elementary School

Lacey Nau — Central Magnet School

Tyler Mingle — Christiana Elementary School

Inez Giannola – Christiana Middle School

Teresa Johnson – Daniel-McKee Alternative School

Audra Brickey – David Youree Elementary School

Macy Tollett – Eagleville School

Steven Ford – Holloway High School

Kayla McQueen – Homer Pittard Campus School

Karessa Cunningham – John Colemon Elementary School

Krista Warren – Kittrell Elementary School

Scarlett Mitchell – Lascassas Elementary School

Elizabeth Henkle – LaVergne High School

Ophelia Rodriguez – LaVergne Lake Elementary School

Aniya Bonds – LaVergne Middle School

Christa Stem – McFadden School of Excellence

Lisa Tate – Oakland High School

Melanie Coleman – Oakland Middle School

Wendy Williams – Plainview Elementary School

Rebecca Barnes – Poplar Hill Elementary School

Kimberly Raymer – RCS Virtual School

Kim Cerchiaro – Riverdale High School

Michelle Crutchfield – Rock Springs Elementary School

Chris Young – Rock Springs Middle School

Christina Anderson – Rockvale Elementary School

Dr. Cortnei Lewis – Rockvale High School

Brittany Taylor – Rockvale Middle School

Kelsey King – Rocky Fork Elementary School

Marian Fleener – Rocky Fork Middle School

James Bessant – Roy Waldron Elementary School

Lauren Rich – Siegel High School

Morgan Darnell – Siegel Middle School

Sarah Mansfield – Simon Springs Community School

Amy Cunningham – Smyrna Elementary School

Lia Beachboard – Smyrna High School

Houston Watson – Smyrna Middle School

Candice Burnham – Smyrna Primary School

Heather Wilson – Smyrna West Alternative School

Natasha Morton – Stewarts Creek Elementary School

Ginger Adcock – Stewarts Creek High School

Kristin Burford – Stewarts Creek Middle School

Melody Williams – Stewartsboro Elementary School

Meredith Murdock – Thurman Francis Arts Academy

Amy Grisham – Walter Hill Elementary School

Tabatha Reese – Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School

Bonnie Bray – Wilson Elementary School

