Rutherford County Schools Announce 2025-26 Teachers of the Year

Rutherford County Schools has announced its 2025-2026 Teachers of the Year. Three teachers were chosen as district level winners and will be submitted for recognition at the regional and potentially state level.
All winners will be honored at an event this spring.
The district level winners are:
PK-4 Grade – Tyler Mingle, Christiana Elementary School
5-8 Grade – Marian Fleener, Rocky Fork Middle School
9-12 Grade – Lacey Nau, Central Magnet School
Mingle, Fleener and Nau each participated in a video after learning they were chosen for district-level honors.Their names have been submitted to the regional level for review and possible recognition as part of the Tennessee Teacher of the Year program.
The following is a complete list of the 2025-2026 RCS Teachers of the Year:
- Kim Snow – Barfield Elementary School
- William A. Smith II – Blackman Elementary School
- Dr. LaTonya Jones – Blackman High School
- April Baird – Blackman Middle School
- Macy Pulk – Brown’s Chapel Elementary School
- Jennifer Russell – Buchanan Elementary School
- Kasha Stewart — Cedar Grove Elementary School
- Lacey Nau — Central Magnet School
- Tyler Mingle — Christiana Elementary School
- Inez Giannola – Christiana Middle School
- Teresa Johnson – Daniel-McKee Alternative School
- Audra Brickey – David Youree Elementary School
- Macy Tollett – Eagleville School
- Steven Ford – Holloway High School
- Kayla McQueen – Homer Pittard Campus School
- Karessa Cunningham – John Colemon Elementary School
- Krista Warren – Kittrell Elementary School
- Scarlett Mitchell – Lascassas Elementary School
- Elizabeth Henkle – LaVergne High School
- Ophelia Rodriguez – LaVergne Lake Elementary School
- Aniya Bonds – LaVergne Middle School
- Christa Stem – McFadden School of Excellence
- Lisa Tate – Oakland High School
- Melanie Coleman – Oakland Middle School
- Wendy Williams – Plainview Elementary School
- Rebecca Barnes – Poplar Hill Elementary School
- Kimberly Raymer – RCS Virtual School
- Kim Cerchiaro – Riverdale High School
- Michelle Crutchfield – Rock Springs Elementary School
- Chris Young – Rock Springs Middle School
- Christina Anderson – Rockvale Elementary School
- Dr. Cortnei Lewis – Rockvale High School
- Brittany Taylor – Rockvale Middle School
- Kelsey King – Rocky Fork Elementary School
- Marian Fleener – Rocky Fork Middle School
- James Bessant – Roy Waldron Elementary School
- Lauren Rich – Siegel High School
- Morgan Darnell – Siegel Middle School
- Sarah Mansfield – Simon Springs Community School
- Amy Cunningham – Smyrna Elementary School
- Lia Beachboard – Smyrna High School
- Houston Watson – Smyrna Middle School
- Candice Burnham – Smyrna Primary School
- Heather Wilson – Smyrna West Alternative School
- Natasha Morton – Stewarts Creek Elementary School
- Ginger Adcock – Stewarts Creek High School
- Kristin Burford – Stewarts Creek Middle School
- Melody Williams – Stewartsboro Elementary School
- Meredith Murdock – Thurman Francis Arts Academy
- Amy Grisham – Walter Hill Elementary School
- Tabatha Reese – Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
- Bonnie Bray – Wilson Elementary School
