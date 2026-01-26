Rutherford County Schools Also Closed January 28, 2026

Rutherford County Schools announced that all schools will remain closed on Wednesday, extending the closure that began Monday. James Evans, representing the school district, delivered the update explaining the decision.

The district had previously announced closures for Monday and Tuesday, but officials determined an additional day was necessary due to ongoing safety concerns. While road conditions have improved in municipal areas, several parts of the county still have ice-covered roads that pose hazards for school bus transportation.

Contributing factors to the extended closure include dangerously low wind chill temperatures expected to reach negative double digits over the coming days. Additionally, portions of the county are experiencing power outages and downed power lines. A transformer at one of the district’s high schools failed earlier in the day, with repairs currently underway.

Evans acknowledged that school closures create challenges for some families but emphasized that the district makes these decisions carefully. Officials are announcing closures as early as possible to allow parents adequate planning time. The district hopes to reopen schools later in the week and will continue providing daily updates.

The announcement included appreciation for first responders, road crews, and utility workers working continuously to restore normal conditions and ensure public safety. Evans also noted that Governor Lee has declared a state of emergency and is urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

The district will continue monitoring conditions and providing updates. In the meantime, all Rutherford County schools will remain closed Wednesday.

School News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email