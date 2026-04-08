Rutherford County Schools Adds Eight Buses, Seeks Drivers

Rutherford County Schools is expanding its transportation fleet and looking for new drivers to support student routes.

District officials announced the purchase of eight school buses, which will supplement the existing owner-contractor transportation system. The move comes after transportation disruptions earlier this year, when dozens of routes were impacted due to a contractor losing insurance coverage.

As part of the expansion, the district is now seeking qualified drivers to operate the new buses. Those interested in applying can submit an application through the Rutherford County Schools website.

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School leaders say the move is aimed at strengthening transportation services and ensuring reliable options for students across the district.

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