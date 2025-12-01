Rutherford County School Choice Application Window Opens For 2026–2027

Parents in Rutherford County can now apply for School Choice programs for the 2026–2027 academic year through Rutherford County Schools. The application window is open from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31, 2026.

Families may apply for several academic magnet and open choice options, including Central Magnet School, McFadden School of Excellence, Thurman Francis Arts Academy, Homer Pittard Campus School, and the International Baccalaureate program at Oakland High School.

Applications for Holloway High School, the Rutherford County Virtual School, and local charter schools also opened Dec. 1 and will remain open year-round.

The LaVergne High School Early College program has a special application window from Dec. 1, 2025, through March 15, 2026, to allow time for ACT score submission.

In addition to specialty programs, each traditional Rutherford County school will accept 10 open choice students. A dual zone application is also available for high school students rezoned during the 2025–2026 school year from Blackman, Riverdale, Rockvale, or Smyrna high schools.

Parents can find full application details on the district’s Rutherford Choice page or email [email protected] for assistance.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email