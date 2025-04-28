Rutherford County School Bus Contractors Threaten to Halt Service by May 1

The organization representing most of Rutherford County’s contracted school bus drivers says it will stop providing transportation services starting May 1 if the school board does not agree to return to negotiations, WKRN reports.

The Rutherford County Bus Contractors Organization (RCBCO), which represents over 120 contractors operating more than 200 buses, has been pushing for a nearly 35 percent raise. The group cites rising costs for fuel, repairs, and other expenses. During a school board meeting Thursday night, board members offered a 17 percent raise, along with future incremental increases. The RCBCO called the offer “a poverty wage” and said it was not acceptable.

In a press release, the RCBCO said the decision to halt service was made because of what it described as the board’s “take it or leave it” approach to negotiations. The group said it hoped the early notice would encourage the school board to reconsider. The release can be viewed below.

At the same meeting, the school board also approved the creation of a Parent Responsibility Zone, meaning students living within one mile of an elementary school or 1.5 miles of a middle school will no longer receive bus service starting next school year. The change is expected to save the district about $3 million by eliminating 15 bus routes.

Meanwhile, Gossett Bus Lines and Smith Bus Service, two companies that operate routes in Rutherford County, said they do not plan to participate in any service pause and will continue operating as normal.

In a statement, Rutherford County Schools defended its handling of the negotiations, calling the 17 percent raise offer “historic.” The district stated that some contractors are demanding a pay increase that is “unprecedented, unrealistic, and would affect ability to offer vital academic programs.”

Officials said schools will remain open, though families should prepare for possible bus delays or disruptions. Absences caused by transportation issues will be excused.

