Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force

Rutherford County Safety Task Force officers will place extra emphasis on keeping drivers from driving under the influence of alcohol during St. Patrick’s Day Thursday, said Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Shawn Boyd.

“We are trying to keep the roadways safe and make sure people don’t drink and drive,” Boyd said.

State troopers, city police officers and sheriff’s deputies will saturate the county to keep the drivers safe during Operation Don’t Test Your Luck, he said.

Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker said some people celebrate St Patrick’s Day starting early in the day. The RCTSTF will be on the lookout for impaired drivers, along with distracted drivers, beginning early in the day, and that enforcement will continue late into the night.

Walker reminded drivers about the costs related to a DUI arrest.

“The minimum financial cost of a DUI is hundreds and maybe thousands of dollars higher than an Uber or other ride option,” Walker said. “Plus, there is always a chance for a serious injury or fatality crash if you decide to operate a vehicle while under the influence.”

The task force officers encourage people to plan ahead to have a safe driver lined up, or to utilize other ride-share services, like Uber and Lyft, a taxi or a designated driver.

La Vergne Police Department encourages everyone to drive safe and drive sober on St. Patrick’s Day. La Vergne Police officers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint that night from 10 p.m. until midnight in the 5000 block of Murfreesboro Road.

Prior to setting up the checkpoint, officers will work a moving alcohol saturation patrol from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The moving patrol will involve patrol cars driving throughout the city in search of spotting drunk drivers or those driving under the influence of drugs.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Rodgers said deputies will focus on speeding and aggressive driving from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“From 8 p.m. to midnight, deputies will focus on detention and enforcing impaired driving violations,” Rodgers said.