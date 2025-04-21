Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration Returns Saturday, April 26

Bring the whole family and join Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Murfreesboro’s historic downtown square for the 24th Annual Earth Day Celebration. Rutherford County’s Earth Day Celebration aims to educate and mobilize the community into action with this year’s theme of “Our Power. Our Planet,” focusing on the importance of harnessing clean energy to build a sustainable future and emphasizing the collective “power” of individuals and communities to make a positive impact on the planet.

“When we come together and take meaningful steps to make a positive impact on our beautiful planet, we can make a big difference,” said Amy Byers, 2025 Earth Day Celebration committee chair and MTE’s marketing and public relations coordinator. “This is a fun, free and educational event that we look forward to each year, and we want to encourage our neighbors and community to come out and celebrate with us.”

MTE will have booths with information about the TreeWise and ProSolar programs, energy efficiency, member service and more, along with the EV Car Club and the EnergyHub trailer. The vegetation management team will be giving away 1,000 crepe myrtle seedlings, and MTE’s senior leadership team and board members will be present to engage with the community and answer any questions members may have.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation and the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center are partnering to offer a free Kids Zone. The Kids Zone is geared for children of all ages and will feature an inflatable, yard games and hands-on activities. There will also be a scavenger hunt for all ages; everyone who completes the scavenger hunt will be entered into a drawing to win one of several great prizes.

The entertainment lineup includes Steel De Boro at 10 a.m., Everybody Drum Some at 11 a.m., Olivia Frances at noon and QuarterLife at 1 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary refreshments and food provided by MTE and Kroger. Rutherford County Solid Waste, Murfreesboro Water Resources, MTE and the Stones River Watershed Association will give away 400 insulated bags, available at MTE’s member services booth while supplies last.

In addition to exploring earth-conscious booths hosted by local organizations and craft vendors selling local and organic products, attendees can visit the Rutherford County Library System Bookmobile. Students from Siegel and Blackman High Schools’ FFA organizations will be selling plants. To learn more about participating booths, visit facebook.com/RCEarthDay.

The 2025 Earth Day Celebration Poster Contest winners will be announced at 11:45 a.m., and the winning posters will be on display. Students were asked to design a poster demonstrating this year’s theme. The contest is sponsored by Murfreesboro Water Resources, Rutherford County: Solid Waste, MaxShred, Consolidated Utility District and MTE.

As a zero-waste and free event, we are committed to reducing waste while maintaining a high-quality experience for all attendees. This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors: Middle Tennessee Electric, Rutherford County Solid Waste, Murfreesboro Water Resources, the Tennessee Valley Authority, MaxShred, the Davey Tree Expert Company, Recycle Rutherford, the Stones River Watershed Association, and Clark Iron & Metal. In case of rain, the event will be relocated to Sports*Com at 2310 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. For more details, please visit RCEarthDay.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email