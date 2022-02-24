Be extra cautious this morning with closed and high water roads in Rutherford County.

Flooding caused the following roads to close:

Stones River slab.

County Farm slab.

Elam Mill slab.

Christiana-Fosterville road slab at Highway 269.

Goochie Ford Road slab..

Short Creek Road.

Powells Chapel Road slab.

5500-block of Seminary Road near Sagefield.

Sulphur Springs Road at Shacklett Road.

Vaught Road at the slab.

Roads that have high water but are passable include:

Sulphur Springs Road at Florence Road.

Sulphur Springs Road at Buckeye Valley Road.

Armstrong Valley Road.

Armstrong Valley Road at Veterans Parkway.

Armstrong Valley Road at Thompson Road.

Seminary Road at Neal Lane.

Rock Springs Road/Midland Road/Lovvorn Road.

Cherry Lane at Lebanon Highway.

Sulphur Springs Road at Interstate 840 from Nices Mill to Buckeye Valley Road.