We begin to dry out today, but, freezing temps this morning may cause black ice issues for your morning commute.

LOCAL TRAFFIC FOR YOUR COUNTY

Williamson

WilsonÂ

Sumner

Rutherford

Robertson

Maury

Dickson

Davidson

Cheatham

From the NWS:

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.