Rutherford County Pet Adoption & Welfare Services (PAWS) reopened to the public on May 22. To continue to protect the health and safety of customers, employees and volunteers, PAWS continues to encourage guests to follow social distancing guidelines as much as possible when visiting the shelter.

“We sincerely thank the community for their patience and cooperation, as we have been working to begin operating as normal as possible,” said Director, Michael Gregory.

Appointments will no longer be available or required for adoptions, reclaims and rabies and microchip services. Normal shelter hours will resume, including:

Adoptions, reclaims and front desk assistance – Monday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, 12-4 p.m.

Rabies vaccinations and microchipping – Monday-Thursday, 12-4 p.m.; Friday, 12-2 p.m. (walk-ins only).

Pet Resource Desk – Pet surrenders by appointment only

To assist in limiting the number of guests in the building, PAWS will continue to offer adoption pre-applications over the phone.

At this time, volunteer and community service programs continue to be postponed; however, PAWS will resume scheduling its current volunteers to assist at the shelter. The number of volunteers entering the building will be limited, and volunteers will be instructed to practice social distancing and proper sanitation.

Additionally, PAWS continues to encourage residents to contact the shelter for any inquiries before visiting the shelter and recommends emailing and faxing spay and neuter applications and found pet forms if possible. If we are unable to immediately take your call, please leave a detailed message with your name, phone number, and a brief description of the reason for your call, and we will return it as soon as possible. Your patience is appreciated as we service guests and residents as quickly as possible.

PAWS will continue to provide updates concerning services and operations via numerous community outlets, including the Rutherford County PAWS Facebook page. Residents may also stay up to date on any special conditions of PAWS and other Rutherford County Government departments via the County’s website: www.rutherfordcountytn.gov/covid19.

For any questions, please contact the shelter at 615-898-7740. View all current pets up for adoption, as well as found stray pets at: www.paws.rutherfordcountytn.gov.