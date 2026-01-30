Rutherford County Offers Blue Envelopes To Help Autistic Drivers During Traffic Stops

Rutherford County deputies are sharing new resources aimed at making traffic stops safer and less stressful for autistic drivers and their families.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Community Engagement Unit is partnering with the KTG Foundation of Harriman to provide free blue envelopes that autistic drivers can keep in their vehicles. During a traffic stop, drivers can present the envelope to help officers understand how they communicate, whether through speech, sign language, pictures, an electronic device, or writing.

The envelope also alerts officers that drivers may show anxiety from flashing lights or radio noise, display repetitive movements or unusual eye contact, or have different responses to authority. Deputies are encouraged to allow extra time, speak simply, and show patience. If a driver becomes upset, officers may contact the person listed on the envelope’s card for assistance.

Blue envelope packets are available at no cost through the Sheriff’s Office Community Engagement Unit at 940 New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro.

In addition, the Tennessee Department of Revenue offers the Precious Cargo program, a voluntary option that places a private note on a vehicle’s registration to inform officers and emergency responders that someone in the vehicle has a disability or medical condition and may need extra time or assistance. The program supports individuals with autism, Alzheimer’s disease, Down syndrome, and other medical conditions.

To enroll in Precious Cargo, applicants must complete a form, have a doctor fill out the medical section, and submit the signed application to their local county clerk.

