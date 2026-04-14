Rutherford County Mourns Loss Of Retired SRO Greg King

The Rutherford County community is mourning the loss of a longtime school resource officer remembered for his dedication to students and service.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of retired SRO Greg King, who died Sunday after a short illness. He was the brother of Sheriff’s Capt. Joey King and the father of SRO Matt King.

King began his law enforcement career with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and the Murfreesboro Police Department before joining the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office in 1999. He served as a school resource officer until his retirement in 2020, spending much of his career at Rockvale Elementary School.

Colleagues say King was known as a steady and trusted presence in the schools he served, building strong relationships with students and staff. He was remembered as a mentor, protector, and friend who took time to connect with students and offer guidance both inside and outside the classroom.

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Funeral arrangements include visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 17, followed by burial at Coleman Cemetery.

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