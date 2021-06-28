A two day undercover operation by MNPD Human Trafficking detectives, with the assistance of the TBI and Homeland Security Investigations, today and Thursday resulted in the arrest of 17 men after they agreed to pay for sex with an undercover officer who presented herself as being 16-years-old. The following men are each charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act:

Today, June 25, 2021

Chhatra Bhujel, 35, of Nashville;

Terrance Green, 41, of Smyrna, TN;

Robert Ambrose, 63, of Bon Aqua, TN;

Shontez Brown, 45, of Notasulga, AL;

Joshua Haines, 26, of Dowelltown, TN;

Rex Payton, 49, of Lebanon, TN;

Eleazar Ramirez, 35, of Smyrna, TN;

Adolpho Ramirez, 38, of Crossville, TN.

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Barry Gardner, 35, of Nashville (also charged with cocaine and gun possession);

Dwayne Small Jr., 23, of Nashville;

Jack Davenport, 24, of Nashville;

Jaykumar Patel, 21, of Murfreesboro;

Sourabh Verma, 37, of Franklin;

Michael Corsaro, 46, of Hendersonville;

Fredy Padilla, 36, of Nashville;

Byombe Issa, 30, of Bowling Green, KY;

Abraham Sanchez, 30, of Clarksville.

The men arrived at a hotel in the area of Donelson Pike and Royal Parkway in response to an Internet ad. They were arrested after entering a room and exchanging money for sex.