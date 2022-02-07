The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office (RCMEO) recently made changes to its webpage to make contacting the department easier.

“Previously, if you were to search for our Medical Examiner’s Office, you would likely end up speaking with someone from the state,” explained Supervisor/Medicolegal Death Investigator (MDI) Denise Martin. “We are pleased to share our proper contact information with the public, in hopes this makes it much easier to get in touch with us.”

The office, located at 910 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro can be reached by contacting (615) 849-5726. Callers will be met with a directory that will assist them in contacting the most appropriate personnel for their situation.

A division of Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS), RCMEO investigates certain types of deaths occurring in the county and maintains records of investigations and examinations of all such deaths.

Services provided by the division include but are not limited to:

Conducting death investigations in coordination with various professionals in accordance with TCA § 38-7-108: Death under suspicious, unusual or unnatural circumstances. This service is primarily delegated to the County Medical Examiner Investigators, in accordance with TCA § 38-7-104.

Providing an opinion as to the cause and manner of death.

Completing death certificates for those deaths that fall under medical examiner jurisdiction.

Issuing cremation permits.

Ordering an autopsy when necessary to determine cause and manner of death.

Assisting with public records requests relating to county medical examiner death investigations, in accordance with TCA § 38-7-110.

The division is led by County Medical Examiner Dr. Lorraine MacDonald and supervised by MDI Martin. The team is supported by eight medical examiner investigators who also hold supervisory level positions within RCEMS.

For more information about Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office, visit rutherfordcountytn.gov/ems/medicalexaminer or email [email protected].