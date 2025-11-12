Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr Hospitalized After Horse Accident

Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr is currently hospitalized at the Vanderbilt Trauma Center in Nashville, Tennessee, due to injuries sustained while training horses with his son, at his Lascassas farm, yesterday afternoon.

The Rutherford County Emergency Medical Service transported Carr to a hospital in Murfreesboro, then transferred him to Vanderbilt.

He is undergoing evaluation and receiving treatment for nine broken ribs, a lacerated liver, and a semi-collapsed lung.

“This is the first time that I have spent the night in the hospital in 65 years,” Carr said. “I’m glad it was from doing something I love. RCEMS and the medical teams have been awesome.”

Further details regarding his medical condition are not available at this time.

Both horses are fine.

