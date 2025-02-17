Rutherford County Master Gardeners Announce 2025 Annual Plant Swap

Gardeners, plant lovers, and green thumbs of all levels are invited to the 2025 Rutherford County Master Gardeners’ Annual Plant Swap! This free community event is an excellent opportunity to exchange plants, share gardening knowledge, and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Location: 315 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN

Participants are encouraged to bring healthy, pest-free, and labeled plants rooted in soil. The swap operates on a simple exchange system: Bring one plant, take one! Bring ten plants, take ten!

No invasive species, please. For guidance, visit Tennessee Invasive Plant Council.

Come swap your favorite plants, discover new varieties, and enjoy a day of gardening camaraderie. Whether you’re a seasoned horticulturist or just starting your plant journey, this is an event you won’t want to miss.

For more information, contact [email protected].

