Rutherford County Legislators Announce $220K in Grant Awards for Museum and Historical Site Improvements

State Reps. Bryan Terry, Charlie Baum Tim Rudd, all of Murfreesboro, and Mike Sparks and Robert Stevens of Smyrna, announced on November 12th that $220,337 in grant funding was awarded to several local organizations for museum and historical site improvements.

The funds are part of a $5 million appropriation approved by the General Assembly in the 2024-25 state budget for Tennessee State Museum Capital Maintenance and Improvement program.

“At the geographic center of Tennessee, Rutherford County is full of tremendous history that goes back over 200 years,” the members said in a joint statement. “We are thankful for the local organizations who continuously put forth spectacular efforts to preserve our history and educate our citizens. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these grant awards have on the organizations and thank the leaders at the Tennessee State Museum for their support.”

Local grant recipients include:

Oaklands Association, Inc.: $85,000

Sam Davis Memorial Association: $60,200

City of Murfreesboro: $50,000

Rutherford County Government: $18,270

Middle Tennessee Museum of Natural History: $6,777

These organizations can use the grants to help with building or land improvements, roof repairs, HVAC projects and accessibility updates.

There were over 150 grant applications in 2024, totaling $10.5 million in funding requests, according to the Tennessee State Museum.

As of this release, the Museum has made full or partial awards to 83 museums across the state, representing 46 counties. In the two years the Museum has administered the grant program, it has served 68 counties in the state.

For a full list of grantees, counties and amounts, visit https://tnmuseum.org/grants.

Bryan Terry, M.D. represents District 48 which includes the eastern half of Rutherford County.

Charlie Baum represents District 37 which includes a portion of northern Rutherford County.

Tim Rudd represents District 34 which includes a portion of southwestern Rutherford County.

Mike Sparks represents District 49 which includes a portion of northwestern Rutherford County.

Robert Stevens represents District 13 which includes a portion of western Rutherford County.

