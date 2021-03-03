Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County announced Tuesday the launch of a local website (www.covidrc.com) for residents to sign-up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You do not have to be in a current eligible phase to sign-up for a vaccine,” said Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron. “If you want the vaccine, you get on the site, answer a series of questions, your eligibility is determined based on those answers, and either the call center or one of our community partners will contact you via email, phone call and/or text to schedule you for the vaccine when you ARE eligible.”

The localized website will maintain lists specific to Rutherford County and will work in conjunction with the Rutherford County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center.

“When we started the call center, we wanted the ability to expand services as needed,” Ketron noted. “This is just another way that we are able to serve our citizens locally, adding more efficiency to the process.”

As a reminder, Rutherford County’s COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center can be reached at 615-898-7997 and hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.