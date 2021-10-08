Rutherford County Health Department (RCHD), City of La Vergne, and CH Consulting Solutions are partnering to offer COVID-19 testing on the north end of Rutherford County.

Beginning October 11, the La Vergne Multi-purpose Building parking lot located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road will be used as a COVID-19 drive-through testing site Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We wanted to make free COVID-19 testing available and convenient for all of our residents,” said Public Health Department Director LaShan Dixon, noting that CH Consulting Solutions would manage testing operations at the new site with support from RCHD.

“It’s a privilege to serve, and we are excited to partner with RCHD and the City of La Vergne to help with the COVID testing efforts on the North end of the county,” said President/CEO Dr. Joel Parker.

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron expressed his gratitude to the City of La Vergne for offering their property as the location for the new testing site, “We appreciate their willingness to assist with fulfilling this need.”

City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole stated, “Now the Covid numbers are starting to decrease, we want to make sure it’s not being forgotten. If you have symptoms or think you may have been exposed, please get tested to keep yourself, your family, and your friends safe.”

Dixon echoed Mayor Cole’s statement and added, “RCHD is extremely grateful to CH Consulting Solutions, our other partners across the county, the leadership of Rutherford County and its jurisdictions within, and last but not least, our community members who continue to help us navigate and mitigate the challenges of this pandemic.”

CH Consulting Solutions is a Nashville-based emergency medicine provider offering oral swab testing with a 1-2 day results turnaround Monday – Friday and a 2-4 day turnaround Saturday and Sunday. All testing will be conducted and managed by CH Consulting Solutions.