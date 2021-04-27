covid-19 vaccine
Photo from Tennessee Department of Health Facebook Page

Rutherford County, TN—The Rutherford County Health Department announced today it is offering walk-in options for individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are highly encouraged but not required.

The Rutherford County Health Department will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations this Wednesday to those who drive-up without appointments Monday- Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Farm Operations Center 2500 Memorial Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37131.

“We are excited to offer options for community members who might not be able to sign up online for an appointment.” said Rutherford County Health Director LaShan Dixon. “We hope to remove any barriers that limit residents aged 16 and older who choose to being vaccinated.”

Tennesseans age 16 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Rutherford County Health Department for a walk-in appointment, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.


