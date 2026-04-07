Rutherford County Fire Rescue Save Victim From Structure Fire

Rutherford County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued one victim Saturday, April 4, from a burning structure on Majesty Drive around 6:00 PM.

Firefighters quickly initiated fire suppression efforts and located the victim.

Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the victim before transporting the victim to the hospital.

The fire was brought under control, and no additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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“This victim’s life was literally saved due to the excellent maneuvers and teamwork of our firefighters,” Rutherford County Fire Rescue Chief Larry Farley said. “This is what training and commitment look like. We are grateful for the swift actions of all responding crews and partner agencies who worked together to ensure a safe outcome. “

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