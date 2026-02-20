Rutherford County Fire Rescue Respond to Fire at Wat Amphawan of America Temple

Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire at the Wat Amphawan of America Temple on Barfield Crescent Road just before 1:00 pm today.
Crews arrived on the scene and observed smoke coming from the eaves and a fire on the front porch.
The fire was extinguished and the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a routine investigation.
The Temple was occupied by a single individual at the time of the fire and extensive damage was sustained to the building.
The fire was determined to be accidental.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!