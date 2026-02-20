Friday, February 20, 2026
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Respond to Fire at Wat Amphawan of America Temple

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Respond to Fire at Wat Amphawan of America Temple

Source Staff
Rutherford County Fire & Rescue

Rutherford County Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire at the Wat Amphawan of America Temple on Barfield Crescent Road just before 1:00 pm today.

Crews arrived on the scene and observed smoke coming from the eaves and a fire on the front porch.

The fire was extinguished and the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a routine investigation.

The Temple was occupied by a single individual at the time of the fire and extensive damage was sustained to the building.

The fire was determined to be accidental.

