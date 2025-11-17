Rutherford County Fire Rescue Celebrates Graduation of New Recruit Class

Rutherford County Fire Rescue celebrated the graduation of Recruit Class 25-01, Friday.

The ceremony marked the end of 14 weeks of demanding training and the start of service for the county’s newest firefighters.

Class 25-01 completed instruction in fire behavior, rescue operations, hazardous materials response, emergency medical skills, and live-fire scenarios. The group also spent time on physical conditioning and teamwork drills that mirror the realities of the job.

Command staff, local officials, and families gathered to recognize the recruits and welcome them into the department.

“This class has completed 14 weeks of intense firefighter training — weeks filled with blood, sweat, and tears,” Rutherford County Fire Rescue Chief Larry Farley said. “Through every challenge, they have demonstrated the spirit of perseverance and dedication that defines our profession.”

The intense training was highlighted in Facebook updates created by Rutherford County Fire Rescue Fire Operations Coordinator Marrissa Morales and can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Rutherfordcountyfirerescue/.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue congratulates Class 25-01 and looks forward to the impact they will make in serving the community. Welcome to the family 25-01.

The new graduates will report to their assigned stations across the county starting Monday, November 17.

